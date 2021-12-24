NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Gained 2.07% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.00 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.54B. That closing price of NVCR’s stock is at a discount of -177.1% from its 52-week high price of $232.76 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $78.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 591.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days NVCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $84.00 price level, adding 2.72% to its value on the day. NovoCure Limited’s shares saw a change of -51.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.07% in past 5-day. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) showed a performance of -10.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.08 million shares which calculate 6.84 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $145.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $82.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.38% for stock’s current value.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NovoCure Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -327.78% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -177.80% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $141.76 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $147.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $132.66 million and $143.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.90% while estimating it to be 2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.97% institutions for NovoCure Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at NVCR for having 9.12 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.94 million shares of worth $1.05 billion or 7.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $478.7 million in the company or a holder of 3.50% of company’s stock.