MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Projected To Shrink By -3456.82% Or More

In last trading session, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.03 or 6.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.10M. That closing price of MOGU’s stock is at a discount of -695.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 198.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MOGU Inc. (MOGU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.10%, in the last five days MOGU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. MOGU Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.84% in past 5-day. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) showed a performance of -43.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3456.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3456.82% for stock’s current value.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.28% institutions for MOGU Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at MOGU for having 10.45 million shares of worth $10.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 8.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.1 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20692.0 shares of worth $24830.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12729.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15274.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.