Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expensive At $5.32? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.32 trading at $0.01 or 0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $172.42M. That closing price of EIGR’s stock is at a discount of -153.57% from its 52-week high price of $13.49 and is indicating a premium of 4.7% from its 52-week low price of $5.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 196.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days EIGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $5.32 price level, adding 6.83% to its value on the day. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) showed a performance of -20.12% in past 30-days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.94% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.30% in the current quarter and calculating -174.10% decrease in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.33 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.20% during past 5 years.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.96% institutions for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EIGR for having 5.91 million shares of worth $39.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.21 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $14.33 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.