Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), -118.82% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.72 trading at $0.32 or 9.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.30M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -118.82% from its 52-week high price of $8.14 and is indicating a premium of 26.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 358.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.41%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.72 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.11% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 25.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -276.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -115.05% for stock’s current value.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.84% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 43.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.53% institutions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BCLI for having 1.41 million shares of worth $5.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.65 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $2.91 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.00% of company’s stock.