Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) fall -121.00% In 2021; How Attractive Is It At $20.50?

In last trading session, Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.50 trading at -$2.53 or -10.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $547.56M. That closing price of IMRX’s stock is at a discount of -65.8% from its 52-week high price of $33.99 and is indicating a premium of 21.66% from its 52-week low price of $16.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80820.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.42 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.99%, in the last five days IMRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $20.50 price level, adding 13.39% to its value on the day. Immuneering Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.44% in past 5-day. Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) showed a performance of -12.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 10.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.73% for stock’s current value.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

IMRX Dividends

Immuneering Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.70% institutions for Immuneering Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at IMRX for having 3.11 million shares of worth $82.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 2.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.81 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $6.47 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.