Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Could Experience -91.43% Growth

In last trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.04 or -5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.74M. That closing price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -1123.53% from its 52-week high price of $8.32 and is indicating a premium of 8.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 325.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.68%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -91.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.89% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of -4.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 10.74 days to cover the short interests.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 123.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $12.29 million and $15.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 140.00% while estimating it to be 57.60% for the next quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.39% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 24.41 million shares of worth $36.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 40.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 8.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.03 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $3.02 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.