GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Ripped 23.17% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.71 trading at -$0.45 or -1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of GHRS’s stock is at a discount of -28.34% from its 52-week high price of $30.43 and is indicating a premium of 47.79% from its 52-week low price of $12.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 156.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GH Research PLC (GHRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.86%, in the last five days GHRS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $23.71 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. GH Research PLC’s shares saw a change of 23.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.95% in past 5-day. GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) showed a performance of -1.21% in past 30-days.

GHRS Dividends

GH Research PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.66% institutions for GH Research PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at GHRS for having 9.28 million shares of worth $201.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 18.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.73 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $6.88 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.85 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.