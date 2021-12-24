FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Has Recovered 9.82 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -33.92% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.41 trading at -$0.14 or -1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -33.92% from its 52-week high price of $15.28 and is indicating a premium of 32.43% from its 52-week low price of $7.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.21%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $11.41 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery’s shares saw a change of 13.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of 0.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.59% for stock’s current value.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.00% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders