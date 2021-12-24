Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) 7.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at -$0.04 or -0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.29M. That closing price of EVAX’s stock is at a discount of -503.37% from its 52-week high price of $25.04 and is indicating a premium of 7.71% from its 52-week low price of $3.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 881.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.95%, in the last five days EVAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $4.15 price level, adding 7.37% to its value on the day. Evaxion Biotech A/S’s shares saw a change of -58.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.75% in past 5-day. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) showed a performance of -17.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5070.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evaxion Biotech A/S is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.65% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.60% institutions for Evaxion Biotech A/S that are currently holding shares of the company. Maven Securities Limited is the top institutional holder at EVAX for having 0.23 million shares of worth $1.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 million.