Do You Like Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) At $1.13?

In last trading session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.04 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.40M. That closing price of JG’s stock is at a discount of -873.45% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 471.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days JG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 2.59% to its value on the day. Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares saw a change of -68.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.62% in past 5-day. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) showed a performance of -19.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2235.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1594.69% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.76 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 08 and September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.37% institutions for Aurora Mobile Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at JG for having 7.59 million shares of worth $32.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, which was holding about 6.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.68 million.

On the other hand, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $1.7 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37203.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.