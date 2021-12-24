CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Are Up 18.58 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.34 trading at $0.17 or 4.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.55M. That closing price of CPSH’s stock is at a discount of -591.24% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 47.93% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 334.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.08%, in the last five days CPSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $4.34 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 56.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.58% in past 5-day. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) showed a performance of 5.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years.

CPSH Dividends

CPS Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.85% institutions for CPS Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPSH for having 0.48 million shares of worth $2.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $1.67 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.