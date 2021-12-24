Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Adds 6.34% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.01 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $233.29M. That closing price of CSLT’s stock is at a discount of -79.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.71 and is indicating a premium of 21.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 690.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.67%, in the last five days CSLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 5.03% to its value on the day. Castlight Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.34% in past 5-day. Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) showed a performance of -11.18% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Castlight Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.00% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.00% in the current quarter and calculating -150.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.52 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $35.08 million and $37.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% while estimating it to be -8.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -49.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CSLT Dividends

Castlight Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.22% institutions for Castlight Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CSLT for having 19.42 million shares of worth $51.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.26 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.7 million shares of worth $17.62 million or 5.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.52 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.