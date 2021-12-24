CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) 13.43% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.02 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.27M. That closing price of CASI’s stock is at a discount of -348.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days CASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 6.31% to its value on the day. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.43% in past 5-day. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) showed a performance of -4.55% in past 30-days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.91% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.30% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.54 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.50% during past 5 years.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.71% institutions for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CASI for having 10.15 million shares of worth $12.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, which was holding about 7.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.49 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.15 million shares of worth $11.77 million or 7.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.