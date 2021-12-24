Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) At $4.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at $0.13 or 3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.30M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -262.74% from its 52-week high price of $15.38 and is indicating a premium of 28.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 590.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days CABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 10.92% to its value on the day. Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.42% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of -61.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 10.03 days to cover the short interests.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabaletta Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.25% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.90% in the current quarter and calculating -52.50% decrease in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.22% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 3.04 million shares of worth $26.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $4.28 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.