Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Plunged -1.30% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.13M. That closing price of AYTU’s stock is at a discount of -673.68% from its 52-week high price of $11.76 and is indicating a premium of 2.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 490.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days AYTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 8.52% to its value on the day. Aytu Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.30% in past 5-day. Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) showed a performance of -18.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.13 million shares which calculate 4.64 days to cover the short interests.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aytu Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.63% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -145.00% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 126.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $14.86 million and $13.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.60% while estimating it to be 76.00% for the next quarter.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.48% institutions for Aytu Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AYTU for having 1.34 million shares of worth $6.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.6 million shares of worth $2.98 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.