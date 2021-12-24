Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Adds 14.74% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher? – Marketing Sentinel
Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Adds 14.74% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.45 trading at $0.75 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of AXSM’s stock is at a discount of -125.33% from its 52-week high price of $86.64 and is indicating a premium of 49.6% from its 52-week low price of $19.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 735.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.95 in the current quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days AXSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $38.45 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.74% in past 5-day. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) showed a performance of 5.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.4 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $85.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $180.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -368.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.38% for stock’s current value.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.35% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -55.70% in the current quarter and calculating -32.10% decrease in the next quarter.

And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.00% during past 5 years.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.32% institutions for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AXSM for having 2.61 million shares of worth $176.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Iridian Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 2.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $53.64 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.87% of company’s stock.

In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has brought you the complete guide about the Fundamental analysis of stocks. We have explained in detail how to do a fundamental analysis of the stock for beginners. This is part 6 of our series “Stocks market for dummies”. Fundamental analysis is about covering of the broader range of a company’s activities and ultimately evaluating results from the financial data. We have explained the concept of fundamental analysis of a stock and what a beginner needs to know about fundamental analysis. If you’re looking for a long-term investment, we have tried to cover the essential aspects of how to do fundamental analysis and what to make of it while investing in a stock. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:28 - What to know about fundamental analysis of stock? 1:11 - Difference Between Fundamental and Technical Analysis 2:10 - How To Do Fundamental Analysis of Stocks 3:47 - How to Determine The Price of Stock? 6:11 - Basic Risk Metrics Before Investing In Stock ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #FundamentalAnalysis, #TechnicalAnalysis, #Stocks
How To Do Fundamental Analysis Of Stock For Beginners?| Stock Market For Dummies Part 6
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Df5zxt6sI_I
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks at their 52-week lows to buy now. Grabbing good stocks at their lows is a great opportunity for investors to go for big gains. Going for stocks at their 52-week lows is probably the best way to opt. What makes an average investor successful and rich in the long run is their ability to spot great stocks when they are cheap. That’s the Warren Buffet way of investing in stocks. Generally, there is a perception of picking fancy stocks to gain huge returns. But the key is to pile up stocks at key buying positions, and a 52-weeks low is the perfect buying place. So, investing in these stocks at their 52-week lows can bring you good returns in the long term. The Stocks telegraph team has researched and gathered top 52 week low stocks with huge return potential. The stocks mentioned in this video are Vital Farms (VITL Stock), Tencent Music Entertainment (TME Stock), C3.ai (AI Stock), The Boston Bear (SAM Stock), and Campbell Soup Company (CPB Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:04 - Vital Farms (VITL Stock) 2:55 - Tencent Music Entertainment (TME Stock) 4:54 - C3.ai (AI Stock) 6:50 - The Boston Bear (SAM Stock) 8:37 - Campbell Soup Company (CPB Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Vital Farms: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VITL/ Tencent Music Entertainment: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TME/ C3.ai : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AI/ The Boston Bear: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SAM/ Campbell Soup Company: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #52WeekLow
Five Best Stocks at their 52-week lows to buy now | 52 Week Low Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WpEpbxP6GBQ
Small Cap stocks are an interesting investment option if you’re looking for stocks with huge growth potential. In this video, we have compiled the five best small cap stocks to buy with huge potential. However, these stocks are undervalued small-cap stocks of 2021 but they have the potential to grow big. Small-Cap stocks have a higher growth potential compared to companies with stocks having a higher market cap. A company is classified as having a small market capitalization when that market cap falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion. If we compare the historical data of the Russell 2000, a small-cap-focused index, and the large-cap-focused S&P 500 since 2000. The results come in favor of small-cap stocks that have handily outperformed large-cap companies. The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered some of the best small-cap stocks for you, these stocks are CarParts.com (PRTS Stock), ACM Research (ACMR Stock), AppHarvest (APPH Stock), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock), and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - CarParts.com (PRTS Stock) 3:11 - ACM Research (ACMR Stock) 5:35 - AppHarvest (APPH Stock) 7:51 - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock) 9:27 - Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- CarParts.com: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PRTS/ ACM Research: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ACMR/ AppHarvest: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/APPH/ Axsome Therapeutics: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AXSM/ Eagle Bulk Shipping: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EGLE/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SmallCapStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
Five Best Small Cap Stocks To Buy With Huge Potential | Undervalued Small Cap Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Kmx53JTflsA
