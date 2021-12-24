Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Is Down -17.80 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at $0.07 or 2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.04M. That closing price of APRE’s stock is at a discount of -742.43% from its 52-week high price of $28.39 and is indicating a premium of 6.82% from its 52-week low price of $3.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days APRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.37% in past 5-day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) showed a performance of -17.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.67% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.40% in the current quarter and calculating 45.20% increase in the next quarter.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.22% institutions for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at APRE for having 1.26 million shares of worth $6.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $2.47 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.