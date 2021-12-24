Analysts Say That Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Is Likely To Make It To $37.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.56 trading at $0.42 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That closing price of SWIM’s stock is at a discount of -41.41% from its 52-week high price of $34.73 and is indicating a premium of 48.33% from its 52-week low price of $12.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days SWIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $24.56 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. Latham Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) showed a performance of 6.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.64% for stock’s current value.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.15 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 114.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.40%.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.16% institutions for Latham Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SWIM for having 7.52 million shares of worth $123.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.43 million.

On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $34.26 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.