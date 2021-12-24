Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Could Shrink By -54.16% Or More

In last trading session, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw 0.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.71 trading at -$0.21 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.73B. That closing price of ALKT’s stock is at a discount of -150.23% from its 52-week high price of $49.32 and is indicating a premium of 12.13% from its 52-week low price of $17.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days ALKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $19.71 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Alkami Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.85% in past 5-day. Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) showed a performance of -25.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.64 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.53% institutions for Alkami Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALKT for having 18.73 million shares of worth $668.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 21.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 5.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $188.16 million.

On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $12.21 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.