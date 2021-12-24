Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Is Down -45.91% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at -$0.08 or -3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.19M. That closing price of ALF’s stock is at a discount of -796.41% from its 52-week high price of $22.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alfi Inc. (ALF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.09%, in the last five days ALF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. Alfi Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.04% in past 5-day. Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) showed a performance of -45.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.53% institutions for Alfi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALF for having 0.24 million shares of worth $1.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 46794.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $1.14 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59722.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.