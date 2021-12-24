Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) Is Down -19.35% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.67 trading at -$0.14 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $791.74M. That closing price of ABSI’s stock is at a discount of -263.67% from its 52-week high price of $31.53 and is indicating a premium of 3.0% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 242.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Absci Corporation (ABSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days ABSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $8.67 price level, adding 15.0% to its value on the day. Absci Corporation’s shares saw a change of -59.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.27% in past 5-day. Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) showed a performance of -19.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.29 million shares which calculate 6.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -349.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.34% for stock’s current value.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.37% institutions for Absci Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital, LLP is the top institutional holder at ABSI for having 12506.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M&T Bank Corp, which was holding about 11923.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.9 million shares of worth $35.61 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.