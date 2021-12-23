With 29.54% Distance From Low, Could Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.41 trading at $2.24 or 6.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.31B. That closing price of JAMF’s stock is at a discount of -25.02% from its 52-week high price of $49.27 and is indicating a premium of 29.54% from its 52-week low price of $27.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.03%, in the last five days JAMF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $39.41 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. Jamf Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 31.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.67% in past 5-day. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) showed a performance of 24.09% in past 30-days.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jamf Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.14% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -85.70% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.7 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $70.4 million and $76.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.10% while estimating it to be 29.10% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.15%.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.65% institutions for Jamf Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JAMF for having 72.85 million shares of worth $2.57 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 61.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 5.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $199.46 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $99.41 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.