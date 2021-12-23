With 26.79% From The Low, Is Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw 11.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.12 or -9.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $122.21M. That closing price of ARDX’s stock is at a discount of -724.11% from its 52-week high price of $9.23 and is indicating a premium of 26.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.68%, in the last five days ARDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 13.18% to its value on the day. Ardelyx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.67% in past 5-day. Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) showed a performance of 20.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.59 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ardelyx Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.10% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -70.00% in the current quarter and calculating 3.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $520k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.17% institutions for Ardelyx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARDX for having 13.63 million shares of worth $103.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 6.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.61 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.85 million shares of worth $36.77 million or 4.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.