WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -15.88% Over A Month.

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.89 trading at -$0.13 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.52B. That closing price of WE’s stock is at a discount of -89.73% from its 52-week high price of $14.97 and is indicating a premium of 8.75% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $7.89 price level, adding 6.07% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.37% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of -15.88% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.45% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WE for having 8.72 million shares of worth $87.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.45 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $29.94 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.