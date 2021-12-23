Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX): -74.38% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.77 trading at $0.99 or 6.70% at last check today. That most recent trading price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -74.38% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 53.84% from its 52-week low price of $7.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wallbox N.V. (WBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.70%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $15.77 price level, adding 4.6% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V.’s shares saw a change of 43.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.45% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.51% for stock’s current value.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.26% institutions for Wallbox N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.