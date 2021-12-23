Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Currently -230.23% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.70 trading at -$0.67 or -1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.60B. That closing price of VIR’s stock is at a discount of -230.23% from its 52-week high price of $141.01 and is indicating a premium of 40.73% from its 52-week low price of $25.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.54%, in the last five days VIR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $42.70 price level, adding 26.38% to its value on the day. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.28% in past 5-day. Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) showed a performance of 35.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 12.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -602.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.69% for stock’s current value.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vir Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 145.42% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.70% in the current quarter and calculating 89.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 448.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $105.13 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $19 million and $1.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 453.30% while estimating it to be 8,448.40% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.59% institutions for Vir Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at VIR for having 22.62 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 11.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $606.15 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.43 million shares of worth $278.19 million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.