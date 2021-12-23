Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $12.82?

In last trading session, Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.82 trading at $1.91 or 17.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.10M. That closing price of TRT’s stock is at a premium of 13.03% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 71.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 633.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.51%, in the last five days TRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $12.82 price level, adding 6.63% to its value on the day. Trio-Tech International’s shares saw a change of 223.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.09% in past 5-day. Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) showed a performance of 45.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4810.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.70% during past 5 years.

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.03% institutions for Trio-Tech International that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRT for having 0.26 million shares of worth $1.09 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 97450.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.41 million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 60696.0 shares of worth $0.29 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49069.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.