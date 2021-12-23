TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) 38.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at $0.48 or 15.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.99M. That most recent trading price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -241.74% from its 52-week high price of $12.20 and is indicating a premium of 38.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 201.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.53%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, subtracting -3.78% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.62% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 28.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -320.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.11% for stock’s current value.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.37% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.90% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.90% during past 5 years.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.26% institutions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCON for having 2.69 million shares of worth $10.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.