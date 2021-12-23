The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -3.91% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw 2.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $203.63 trading at $1.94 or 0.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $117.40B. That most recent trading price of BA’s stock is at a discount of -36.8% from its 52-week high price of $278.57 and is indicating a premium of 9.02% from its 52-week low price of $185.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days BA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $203.63 price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. The Boeing Company’s shares saw a change of -5.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.20% in past 5-day. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) showed a performance of -3.91% in past 30-days.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Boeing Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.16% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 103.60% in the current quarter and calculating 113.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.59 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.14 billion and $15.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.50% while estimating it to be 51.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.33%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.67% institutions for The Boeing Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Newport Trust Co is the top institutional holder at BA for having 44.05 million shares of worth $10.55 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 42.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.21 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.52 million shares of worth $3.96 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.74 billion in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.