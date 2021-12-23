The 12-Month Price Target For Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Is Now $24.00.

In recent trading session, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.58 trading at $0.33 or 2.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.01B. That most recent trading price of VTRS’s stock is at a discount of -38.88% from its 52-week high price of $18.86 and is indicating a premium of 11.93% from its 52-week low price of $11.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viatris Inc. (VTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.88 in the current quarter.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days VTRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $13.58 price level, subtracting -0.15% to its value on the day. Viatris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.41% in past 5-day. Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) showed a performance of 0.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.46% for stock’s current value.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viatris Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.33% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -32.80% in the current quarter and calculating -19.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.39 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.97 billion and $3.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.70% while estimating it to be 22.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.35%.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.45% institutions for Viatris Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VTRS for having 130.64 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 86.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 55.23 million shares of worth $777.13 million or 4.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $461.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.