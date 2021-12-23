SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Could Grow By 20.50% Or More

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 24.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.99 trading at $0.02 or 0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.78B. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -88.53% from its 52-week high price of $28.26 and is indicating a premium of 23.95% from its 52-week low price of $11.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.13%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $14.99 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -20.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.27 million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.61 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $274.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.93% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 117.8 million shares of worth $2.26 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 40.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $772.46 million.

On the other hand, Baron Global Advantage Fund and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.96 million shares of worth $75.92 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.