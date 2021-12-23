NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Up 14.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.27 trading at $0.05 or 0.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $299.26M. That most recent trading price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -1118.22% from its 52-week high price of $64.20 and is indicating a premium of 22.77% from its 52-week low price of $4.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $5.27 price level, adding 10.68% to its value on the day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 14.73% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.62% institutions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NRXP for having 1.0 million shares of worth $9.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $8.86 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40599.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.