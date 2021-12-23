Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Has Already Recovered 26.13%, But Another -333.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.97 trading at $0.7 or 13.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $741.29M. That closing price of NAUT’s stock is at a discount of -333.67% from its 52-week high price of $25.89 and is indicating a premium of 26.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 421.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.28%, in the last five days NAUT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $5.97 price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.28% in past 5-day. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) showed a performance of 27.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.5% for stock’s current value.

NAUT Dividends

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.26% institutions for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at NAUT for having 8.91 million shares of worth $54.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Madrona Venture Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.97 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $6.27 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.