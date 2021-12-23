Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Could Experience -49.98% Growth

In last trading session, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw 6.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.0 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.01M. That closing price of MOTS’s stock is at a discount of -448.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.74 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 935.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days MOTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.83% in past 5-day. Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) showed a performance of 4.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -200.0% for stock’s current value.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Motus GI Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 389.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $210k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $20k and $36k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 450.00% while estimating it to be 483.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.30% during past 5 years.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.30% institutions for Motus GI Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the top institutional holder at MOTS for having 2.95 million shares of worth $2.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 1.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.