Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Dropped -62.00% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) saw 7.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at $0.14 or 5.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.15M. That most recent trading price of MOBQ’s stock is at a discount of -292.86% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 31.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days MOBQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 17.65% to its value on the day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s shares saw a change of -62.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.35% in past 5-day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) showed a performance of -66.11% in past 30-days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.50% during past 5 years.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.41% institutions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock that are currently holding shares of the company.