MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Could Really Rise To $8.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at $0.02 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of MNKD’s stock is at a discount of -41.72% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a premium of 31.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days MNKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. MannKind Corporation’s shares saw a change of 40.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.32% in past 5-day. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) showed a performance of -4.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.38% for stock’s current value.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MannKind Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.00% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.62 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.60%.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.46% institutions for MannKind Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MNKD for having 18.76 million shares of worth $73.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 16.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.54 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.18 million shares of worth $60.95 million or 4.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.