Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $3.64.

In recent trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.05 or 2.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.18B. That most recent trading price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -12.75% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 30.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days LYG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s shares saw a change of 25.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.49% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of -5.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.03 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.64. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.57% for stock’s current value.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lloyds Banking Group plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 258.33% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -64.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.42% institutions for Lloyds Banking Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at LYG for having 38.38 million shares of worth $94.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 32.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.85 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and Avantis International Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.84 million shares of worth $4.59 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.