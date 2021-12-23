Is Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (AMEX:NES) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $2.47?

In last trading session, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.47 or 23.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.06M. That closing price of NES’s stock is at a discount of -41.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 47.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.50%, in the last five days NES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.77% in past 5-day. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) showed a performance of 58.33% in past 30-days.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.39%.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.75% institutions for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ascribe Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NES for having 7.02 million shares of worth $16.15 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 43.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 6.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 41.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 56792.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54689.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.