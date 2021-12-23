Is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) A Better Buy Than Others After A -58.19% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 5.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.79 trading at $0.07 or 1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.84B. That closing price of LU’s stock is at a discount of -216.06% from its 52-week high price of $18.30 and is indicating a premium of 7.43% from its 52-week low price of $5.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.22%, in the last five days LU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $5.79 price level, adding 3.5% to its value on the day. Lufax Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -59.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.34% in past 5-day. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) showed a performance of -13.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.15 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lufax Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.63% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.46 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.93 billion and $2.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.80% while estimating it to be 19.60% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.40%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.77% institutions for Lufax Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at LU for having 32.16 million shares of worth $466.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 28.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $413.97 million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39.1 million shares of worth $567.78 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $133.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.