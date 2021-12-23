Is Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Expensive At $4.84? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw 17.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at $1.6 or 49.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $118.97M. That closing price of ENSC’s stock is at a discount of -395.66% from its 52-week high price of $23.99 and is indicating a premium of 74.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 49.38%, in the last five days ENSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 22.06% to its value on the day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.76% in past 5-day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) showed a performance of 248.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39270.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -21.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.36% for stock’s current value.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.53% institutions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.