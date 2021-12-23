International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -1.03% Over A Month.

In last trading session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.91 trading at $0.06 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.46B. That closing price of IGT’s stock is at a discount of -18.06% from its 52-week high price of $32.95 and is indicating a premium of 45.86% from its 52-week low price of $15.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For International Game Technology PLC (IGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days IGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $27.91 price level, adding 0.75% to its value on the day. International Game Technology PLC’s shares saw a change of 64.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.96% in past 5-day. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) showed a performance of -1.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.49% for stock’s current value.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Game Technology PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 280.46% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.90% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $971.36 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $991.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $981.51 million and $556.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% while estimating it to be 78.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -627.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.18%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.67% institutions for International Game Technology PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGT for having 10.95 million shares of worth $262.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boston Partners, which was holding about 6.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $42.21 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.