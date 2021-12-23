How To Know If Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Is Expensive At $69.64.

In last trading session, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.64 trading at -$1.66 or -2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.50B. That closing price of EVBG’s stock is at a discount of -157.01% from its 52-week high price of $178.98 and is indicating a premium of 17.32% from its 52-week low price of $57.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 848.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.33%, in the last five days EVBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $69.64 price level, adding 3.2% to its value on the day. Everbridge Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.65% in past 5-day. Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) showed a performance of -36.77% in past 30-days.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Everbridge Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 900.00% while that of industry is -0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -380.00% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.95 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.40% during past 5 years.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.98% institutions for Everbridge Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVBG for having 3.65 million shares of worth $496.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $467.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $144.48 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $139.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.