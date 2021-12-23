Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) Could Experience -46.11% Growth

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.34 trading at $0.04 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.30B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -146.73% from its 52-week high price of $18.11 and is indicating a premium of 19.48% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $7.34 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares’s shares saw a change of -42.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.80% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -47.72% in past 30-days.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.19% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares that are currently holding shares of the company.