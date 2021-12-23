Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Has Fallen -45.53% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.65 trading at -$0.08 or -0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $789.41M. That most recent trading price of GNOG’s stock is at a discount of -155.21% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 12.11% from its 52-week low price of $9.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 615.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days GNOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/22/21 when the stock touched $10.65 price level, adding 4.31% to its value on the day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.88% in past 5-day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) showed a performance of -19.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.81% for stock’s current value.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.46 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 12 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.93% institutions for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GNOG for having 1.49 million shares of worth $20.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jefferies Financial Group Inc., which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $13.11 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.