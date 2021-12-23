Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Has Seen A Fall Of -61.36% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw 12.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at -$0.21 or -4.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.71M. That closing price of GRTX’s stock is at a discount of -209.29% from its 52-week high price of $12.99 and is indicating a premium of 71.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days GRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 12/20/21 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 11.21% to its value on the day. Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.83% in past 5-day. Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) showed a performance of 193.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.76% for stock’s current value.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Galera Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.72% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -24.60% in the current quarter and calculating 52.50% increase in the next quarter.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.40%.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.79% institutions for Galera Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at GRTX for having 4.36 million shares of worth $35.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., which was holding about 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $3.23 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.