Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Is Currently -27.53% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.28 trading at $0.36 or 1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.53B. That closing price of FTAI’s stock is at a discount of -27.53% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 25.22% from its 52-week low price of $20.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 658.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.34%, in the last five days FTAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 12/21/21 when the stock touched $27.28 price level, adding 4.01% to its value on the day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares saw a change of 16.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.62% in past 5-day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 million shares which calculate 13.78 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.48% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 168.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.76 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $95.65 million and $75.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.60% while estimating it to be 157.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.60% during past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.84%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.94%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.21% institutions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board is the top institutional holder at FTAI for having 11.79 million shares of worth $395.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 4.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.91 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.08 million shares of worth $69.68 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.