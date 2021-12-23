Fluence Energy Inc. Shares Rise 16.47% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.90 trading at $0.98 or 3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.70B. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -19.76% from its 52-week high price of $39.40 and is indicating a premium of 16.47% from its 52-week low price of $27.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.07%, in the last five days FLNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $32.90 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Fluence Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.31% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of -9.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.38% for stock’s current value.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluence Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.79% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. PGIM Jennison Utility Fd is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 1.06 million shares of worth $37.84 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 1.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.0 million.