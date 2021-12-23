Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) Down Almost -14.27% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.66 trading at $0.05 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That most recent trading price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -68.77% from its 52-week high price of $11.24 and is indicating a premium of 11.41% from its 52-week low price of $5.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/17/21 when the stock touched $6.66 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -36.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.96% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of -14.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.05. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -140.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.14% for stock’s current value.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinox Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.47% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.21% institutions for Equinox Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EQX for having 32.53 million shares of worth $214.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.24 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.26 million shares of worth $100.75 million or 5.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $81.38 million in the company or a holder of 4.10% of company’s stock.