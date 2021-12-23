Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Jumps 1.38 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.13 trading at $0.52 or 1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $77.16B. That most recent trading price of ENB’s stock is at a discount of -13.69% from its 52-week high price of $43.35 and is indicating a premium of 17.05% from its 52-week low price of $31.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enbridge Inc. (ENB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.55 in the current quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days ENB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/23/21 when the stock touched $38.13 price level, subtracting -0.18% to its value on the day. Enbridge Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.43% in past 5-day. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) showed a performance of -4.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.2% for stock’s current value.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enbridge Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.20% while that of industry is 13.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 54.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.14 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.48 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018. Company posted $8.77 billion and $8.75 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.60% while estimating it to be 8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.40%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.51% institutions for Enbridge Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at ENB for having 158.52 million shares of worth $6.35 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 67.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.7 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33.66 million shares of worth $1.32 billion or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.23 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $973.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.