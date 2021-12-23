Does NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Look Expensive At $29.85? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 37.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $29.85 trading at -$0.31 or -1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.59B. That closing price of NIOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -124.42% from its 52-week high price of $66.99 and is indicating a premium of 6.9% from its 52-week low price of $27.79. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 42.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 12/16/21 when the stock touched $29.85 price level, adding 5.66% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -38.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -28.05% in past 30-days.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.42% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 106.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 120.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.43 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $696.03 million and $1.03 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 105.70% while estimating it to be 64.50% for the next quarter.

In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 36.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.59% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 90.91 million shares of worth $4.84 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.68% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 58.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31.22 million shares of worth $1.21 billion or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.69 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $790.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of companyâ€™s stock.